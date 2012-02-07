|
Rio de Janeiro 2016
|
|
January 20, 2017
Rio Olympic bronze medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad (Maplewood, N.J.) has been named by President Barack Obama as one of four Olympic medalists to join the President's Council on Fit...
|
|
January 19, 2017
(ATR) A rare badge for a figure skating judge at the first Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix and two 1936 Berlin gold medals highlight collectible news.
Chamonix badge with ri...
|
|
January 18, 2017
(ATR) The U.S. Olympic team proves any American can be President says Barack Obama.
Obama at his final briefing (Getty Images)
During his final press conference as U.S. Pr...
|
|
January 19, 2017
(ATR) The Brazilian Golf Confederation tells Around the Rings a new operation agreement means it is still on track for a full opening of the course in March.
Golf play duri...
|
|
January 18, 2017
(ATR) The IOC is not the only Olympic body Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is meeting with on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum.
Xi has been busy during his visit ...
|
|
January 17, 2017
(ATR) Three candidates are in the running to become the first new OCI president in 28 years.
Acting OCI president Willie O'Brien, Bernard O'Byrne and Sarah Keane are running ...
|
|
January 14, 2017
(ATR) A Rio de Janeiro judge granted an injunction requiring the consortium in charge of the Maracanã to resume operation of the iconic stadium.
The Maracanã seen from afar...
|
|
January 13, 2017
(ATR) A group of 14 artists, athletes and executives are tasked with developing the selection process for the Tokyo 2020 mascot.
A 21-member emblem selection committee chos...
|
|
January 13, 2017
(ATR) The Olympic Council of Ireland has delayed the announcement on candidates to replace Pat Hickey as president.
Olympic Council of Ireland expected to announce presidenti...
|
|
January 12, 2017
(ATR) Faced with managing two large Olympic complexes amid a financial crisis, Rio de Janeiro is searching for answers to prevent potential white elephants.
Children using ...
|
|
January 11, 2017
(ATR) The Rio de Janeiro State financial crisis continues to affect venues from the 2016 Olympics.
Deodoro has struggled after Rio 2016 (ATR)
Deodoro
On Jan. 10 the AP re...