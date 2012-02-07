|
Rio de Janeiro 2016
January 14, 2017
(ATR) A Rio de Janeiro judge granted an injunction requiring the consortium in charge of the Maracanã to resume operation of the iconic stadium.
The Maracanã seen from afar...
January 13, 2017
(ATR) A group of 14 artists, athletes and executives are tasked with developing the selection process for the Tokyo 2020 mascot.
A 21-member emblem selection committee chos...
January 13, 2017
(ATR) The Olympic Council of Ireland has delayed the announcement on candidates to replace Pat Hickey as president.
Olympic Council of Ireland expected to announce presidenti...
January 12, 2017
(ATR) Faced with managing two large Olympic complexes amid a financial crisis, Rio de Janeiro is searching for answers to prevent potential white elephants.
Children using ...
January 11, 2017
(ATR) The Rio de Janeiro State financial crisis continues to affect venues from the 2016 Olympics.
Deodoro has struggled after Rio 2016 (ATR)
Deodoro
On Jan. 10 the AP re...
January 11, 2017
A glittering collection of the world’s greatest Olympic and Paralympic stars from Rio de Janeiro have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards, following a ballot by...
January 11, 2017
(ATR) The Professional Squash Association Women’s World Squash Championships will take place this April in Egypt.
Athletes competing in the 2016 PSA Dubai World Series Finals...
January 10, 2017
Live Coverage Begins This Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to Stream Coverage
STAMFORD, Conn. - January 10, 2017 - 2016 Rio Olympians hi...
January 10, 2017
(ATR) Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium is being pillaged as a standoff over the operation of the venue shows no sign of ending.
The Maracana hosted the 2014 World Cup Fina...
January 09, 2017
Judo ushered in a new area on Friday and Saturday in the 2018 World Championships host city of Baku in Azerbaijan as the newly-adapted rules were presented to coaches and refe...
January 09, 2017
Vitaly Mutko (Getty Images)
(ATR) Deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has hit back at calls by U.K. Anti-Doping chief for Russia to be banned from the PyeongChang 2018 Winter ...