Rio de Janeiro 2016
January 09, 2017
Judo ushered in a new area on Friday and Saturday in the 2018 World Championships host city of Baku in Azerbaijan as the newly-adapted rules were presented to coaches and refe...
January 09, 2017
Vitaly Mutko (Getty Images)
(ATR) Deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has hit back at calls by U.K. Anti-Doping chief for Russia to be banned from the PyeongChang 2018 Winter ...
January 07, 2017
(ATR) Temporary electricity needed to power the 2018 Winter Olympics will be provided by Aggreko.
Aggreko is a leader in worldwide power providing (Getty Images)
The tende...
January 05, 2017
(ATR) No one appears to be operating Rio’s iconic Maracanã Stadium.
The Maracana in Rio (Getty Images)
Questions over responsibility for the stadium persist, with only a f...
January 05, 2017
(ATR) The IOC is standing firm on requirements to lift the suspension of Kuwait's National Olympic Committee, despite recent appeals.
Kuwait at the 2012 Summer Olympics (Ge...
January 04, 2017
(ATR) The Mongolian National Olympic Committee celebrated its 60th anniversary with their annual Burte Chono Gala and awards ceremony.
Rio 2016 Paralympic power lifting bron...
January 04, 2017
(ATR) No public promotion, speeches or debates allowed by presidential candidates of the Pan American Sports Organization according to new election guidelines.
PASO legisla...
January 04, 2017
(ATR) More foreign tourists came to Brazil during the year of the Olympics than during the World Cup in 2014.
Crowds gathering at the 2016 Olympic livesite (ATR)
Newly rel...
January 03, 2017
(ATR) Rio de Janeiro is broke and thus, it cannot spend.
Eduardo Paes (left) transfers power to Marcelo Crivella (Getty Images)
At least, that is the message from the newl...
January 02, 2017
The start of a New Year always provides a great sense of optimism.
It is an opportunity to look ahead with ambition at what we can achieve and how we are going to go about ...
January 02, 2017
Media Advisory
January 1, 2017
LA 2024 to celebrate the New Year at the 2017 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game
The Tournament of Roses' Rose Parade and Rose Bowl will take...