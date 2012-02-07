Judo Embarks on Positive Road to Tokyo 2020 and Beyond Judo ushered in a new area on Friday and Saturday in the 2018 World Championships host city of Baku in Azerbaijan as the newly-adapted rules were presented to coaches and refe...

Mutko Dismisses UK Demands for Russia Olympic Ban Vitaly Mutko (Getty Images) (ATR) Deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has hit back at calls by U.K. Anti-Doping chief for Russia to be banned from the PyeongChang 2018 Winter ...

Aggreko Secures PyeongChang Power Tender -- Sponsor Spotlight (ATR) Temporary electricity needed to power the 2018 Winter Olympics will be provided by Aggreko. Aggreko is a leader in worldwide power providing (Getty Images) The tende...

Maracana Administration in Limbo in Post-Olympics Row (ATR) No one appears to be operating Rio’s iconic Maracanã Stadium. The Maracana in Rio (Getty Images) Questions over responsibility for the stadium persist, with only a f...

IOC Not in Position to Reinstate Kuwait (ATR) The IOC is standing firm on requirements to lift the suspension of Kuwait's National Olympic Committee, despite recent appeals. Kuwait at the 2012 Summer Olympics (Ge...

Mongolian NOC Celebrates Athletic Achievements -- Photodesk (ATR) The Mongolian National Olympic Committee celebrated its 60th anniversary with their annual Burte Chono Gala and awards ceremony. Rio 2016 Paralympic power lifting bron...

PASO Pushes Strict Election Guidelines (ATR) No public promotion, speeches or debates allowed by presidential candidates of the Pan American Sports Organization according to new election guidelines. PASO legisla...

Foreign Tourism Spikes in Olympic Year for Brazil (ATR) More foreign tourists came to Brazil during the year of the Olympics than during the World Cup in 2014. Crowds gathering at the 2016 Olympic livesite (ATR) Newly rel...

New Rio Mayor Warns of Coming Austerity Measures (ATR) Rio de Janeiro is broke and thus, it cannot spend. Eduardo Paes (left) transfers power to Marcelo Crivella (Getty Images) At least, that is the message from the newl...

Message from the ANOC President The start of a New Year always provides a great sense of optimism. It is an opportunity to look ahead with ambition at what we can achieve and how we are going to go about ...