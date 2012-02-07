Today: Last Update:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Consortium Ordered to Reassume Control of Maracana

January 14, 2017

(ATR) A Rio de Janeiro judge granted an injunction requiring the consortium in charge of the Maracanã to resume operation of the iconic stadium. The Maracanã seen from afar...
Tokyo 2020 Picks Mascot Selection Team

January 13, 2017

(ATR) A group of 14 artists, athletes and executives are tasked with developing the selection process for the Tokyo 2020 mascot. A 21-member emblem selection committee chos...
Hickey Set to Miss Irish NOC Elections

January 13, 2017

(ATR) The Olympic Council of Ireland has delayed the announcement on candidates to replace Pat Hickey as president. Olympic Council of Ireland expected to announce presidenti...
Rio City Hall Begins Looking for Post-Olympic Answers

January 12, 2017

(ATR) Faced with managing two large Olympic complexes amid a financial crisis, Rio de Janeiro is searching for answers to prevent potential white elephants. Children using ...
Rio Olympic Venues Struggle for Post-Games Use

January 11, 2017

(ATR) The Rio de Janeiro State financial crisis continues to affect venues from the 2016 Olympics. Deodoro has struggled after Rio 2016 (ATR) Deodoro On Jan. 10 the AP re...
Laureus World Sports Awards 2017 - Nominees Announced Today

January 11, 2017

A glittering collection of the world’s greatest Olympic and Paralympic stars from Rio de Janeiro have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards, following a ballot by...
Delayed PSA Women's World Championships Rescheduled -- Federations Focus

January 11, 2017

(ATR) The Professional Squash Association Women’s World Squash Championships will take place this April in Egypt. Athletes competing in the 2016 PSA Dubai World Series Finals...
2016 OLYMPIANS HIGHLIGHT USA SWIMMING ARENA PRO SERIES IN AUSTIN, TEXAS LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBCSN

January 10, 2017

Live Coverage Begins This Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to Stream Coverage STAMFORD, Conn. - January 10, 2017 - 2016 Rio Olympians hi...
Maracana Disrepair Descends Into Looting

January 10, 2017

(ATR) Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium is being pillaged as a standoff over the operation of the venue shows no sign of ending. The Maracana hosted the 2014 World Cup Fina...
Judo Embarks on Positive Road to Tokyo 2020 and Beyond

January 09, 2017

Judo ushered in a new area on Friday and Saturday in the 2018 World Championships host city of Baku in Azerbaijan as the newly-adapted rules were presented to coaches and refe...
Mutko Dismisses UK Demands for Russia Olympic Ban

January 09, 2017

Vitaly Mutko (Getty Images) (ATR) Deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has hit back at calls by U.K. Anti-Doping chief for Russia to be banned from the PyeongChang 2018 Winter ...
