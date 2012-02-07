London Tapped as New Home of World Sailing -- Federations Focus (ATR) London will serve as the international home of World Sailing as one of the first steps in president Kim Andersen’s plan to increase the federation’s prominence. Saili...

$50,000 Award for End-of-Year World Leaders The International Judo Federation has awarded all 14 judoka who ended 2016 as the world number ones with an extra $50,000 each in prize money. Seven male judoka and seven f...

Rio 2016 Backer Arrested on Corruption Charges (ATR) Eike Batista, once Brazil’s richest man and a donor for the Rio 2016 Olympic bid, has been jailed as part of the ever-growing corruption investigation in Brazil. Eike...

International Triathlon Union & IRONMAN Agree to Historic Partnership ITU and IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holding company, announced today that they have agreed to a historic cooperation framework to further develop and grow triathlon. After a week...

Lights Still Out at the Maracana (ATR) The lights have not gone back on at the Maracanã, as Odebrecht tells Around the Rings it continues to "analyze" its obligations on unpaid utility bills. The Maracana,...

Uncertainty For U.S. Championships, 2024 Bid (ATR) Sports officials in the United States tell Around the Rings they are working to figure out how a new travel ban will impact athletes coming to compete in international c...

Op Ed: American Arrogance? An Olympic Bid While Trump Tells the Rest of the World to Get Lost It turns out, thankfully, that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will not tailor his conscience to suit the fascism of the times. Philip Hersh (ATR) (Did I just write fascis...

Bridgestone Partners with Olympic Games Rio 2016 Gold Medalist Kosuke Hagino to be "Bridgestone Athlete Ambassador" Tokyo – Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has partnered with swimming star and Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Hagino represent the company as a “Bridgestone Athlet...

Dow Chief at White House, Lochte Snags First Post-Rio Deal -- Sponsor Spotlight (ATR) TYR Sport is the first company to endorse Ryan Lochte after his Rio 2016 shenanigans. Ryan Lochte at the Rio Olympics (Getty Images) Lochte, along with three other ...

IPC Vice-President Discusses Rio Legacy, Possible Presidential Run (ATR) Tangible legacy from the Rio 2016 Paralympics is coming in March, in Sao Paulo. The Sao Paulo center in use (Getty Images) The Brazilian Paralympic Center will host ...