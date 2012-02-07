Dow Chief at White House, Lochte Snags First Post-Rio Deal -- Sponsor Spotlight (ATR) TYR Sport is the first company to endorse Ryan Lochte after his Rio 2016 shenanigans. Ryan Lochte at the Rio Olympics (Getty Images) Lochte, along with three other ...

IPC Vice-President Discusses Rio Legacy, Possible Presidential Run (ATR) Tangible legacy from the Rio 2016 Paralympics is coming in March, in Sao Paulo. The Sao Paulo center in use (Getty Images) The Brazilian Paralympic Center will host ...

AIBA Special Investigation Committee Statement The AIBA Special Investigation Committee (SIC), consisting of experts from its Refereeing and Judging (R&J), Technical and Rules, as well as Disciplinary Commissions, has conc...

Madrid Necesita Cerrar la Herida Antes de Otra Candidatura Olimpica (ATR) Marisol Casado dice que los fracasos de la licitación Olímpica en Madrid, España podrían contaminar el futuro Olímpico de la ciudad. Presidente del ITU y miembro del ...

Lights Out at Maracana (ATR) Power has been cut off to the Maracanã stadium, a consequence of the months-long standoff leaving the stadium without an operator. Maracana has gone from hosting the ...

TYR Sport Signs 12X Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte TYR Sport is proud to announce the signing of 12X Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte to its roster of sponsored athletes. As a truly iconic figure in the world of sports, Ryan h...

Sixth Anti-Doping Annual Report Released This is the sixth year rugby’s anti-doping program has released the findings of its activity in England. TESTING The intelligence-led testing programme comprised of 1,00...

Madrid Needs to 'Close Wound' Before Next Olympic Bid This story has been translated from its original Spanish version. Click here to read the original. (ATR) Marisol Casado says past Olympic bidding failures in Madrid, Spain ...

Chandigarh, India to Host First Ever International Hockey Federation Hockey Stars Awards --Awards ceremony takes place on 23 February 2017 --2016 FIH Player, Goalkeeper, Rising Star, Coach and Umpire Award winners will be announced --Exclusive fans competition l...

Jordan Initiates Strategy for Tokyo 2020 -- NOCs News (ATR) The Jordan Olympic Committee have issued a four year strategy for sport for the next Olympic cycle. Ahmad Abughaush of Jordan celebrates his gold medal in the Taekwond...