|
Rio de Janeiro 2016
|
|
February 04, 2017
Published: 3 February 2017
The International Olympic Committee have confirmed they have received the final set of bid documents from cities bidding to stage the 2024 Olympi...
|
|
February 02, 2017
(ATR) The utilities provider for the Maracanã tells Around the Rings the ball is in Odebrecht’s court to resolve the stadium’s electricity situation.
Degradation of the Mar...
|
|
February 01, 2017
(ATR) London will serve as the international home of World Sailing as one of the first steps in president Kim Andersen’s plan to increase the federation’s prominence.
Saili...
|
|
February 01, 2017
The International Judo Federation has awarded all 14 judoka who ended 2016 as the world number ones with an extra $50,000 each in prize money.
Seven male judoka and seven f...
|
|
January 31, 2017
(ATR) Eike Batista, once Brazil’s richest man and a donor for the Rio 2016 Olympic bid, has been jailed as part of the ever-growing corruption investigation in Brazil.
Eike...
|
|
January 31, 2017
ITU and IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holding company, announced today that they have agreed to a historic cooperation framework to further develop and grow triathlon. After a week...
|
|
January 30, 2017
(ATR) The lights have not gone back on at the Maracanã, as Odebrecht tells Around the Rings it continues to "analyze" its obligations on unpaid utility bills.
The Maracana,...
|
|
January 30, 2017
(ATR) Sports officials in the United States tell Around the Rings they are working to figure out how a new travel ban will impact athletes coming to compete in international c...
|
|
January 30, 2017
It turns out, thankfully, that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will not tailor his conscience to suit the fascism of the times.
Philip Hersh (ATR)
(Did I just write fascis...
|
|
January 30, 2017
Tokyo – Bridgestone Corporation today announced that it has partnered with swimming star and Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Hagino represent the company as a “Bridgestone Athlet...
|
|
January 28, 2017
(ATR) TYR Sport is the first company to endorse Ryan Lochte after his Rio 2016 shenanigans.
Ryan Lochte at the Rio Olympics (Getty Images)
Lochte, along with three other ...