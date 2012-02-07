Today: Last Update:

 
 
 
 
 
 
Rio de Janeiro 2016

Dow Chief at White House, Lochte Snags First Post-Rio Deal -- Sponsor Spotlight

January 28, 2017

(ATR) TYR Sport is the first company to endorse Ryan Lochte after his Rio 2016 shenanigans. Ryan Lochte at the Rio Olympics (Getty Images) Lochte, along with three other ...
IPC Vice-President Discusses Rio Legacy, Possible Presidential Run

January 27, 2017

(ATR) Tangible legacy from the Rio 2016 Paralympics is coming in March, in Sao Paulo. The Sao Paulo center in use (Getty Images) The Brazilian Paralympic Center will host ...
AIBA Special Investigation Committee Statement

January 27, 2017

The AIBA Special Investigation Committee (SIC), consisting of experts from its Refereeing and Judging (R&J), Technical and Rules, as well as Disciplinary Commissions, has conc...
Madrid Necesita Cerrar la Herida Antes de Otra Candidatura Olimpica

January 26, 2017

(ATR) Marisol Casado dice que los fracasos de la licitación Olímpica en Madrid, España podrían contaminar el futuro Olímpico de la ciudad. Presidente del ITU y miembro del ...
Lights Out at Maracana

January 26, 2017

(ATR) Power has been cut off to the Maracanã stadium, a consequence of the months-long standoff leaving the stadium without an operator. Maracana has gone from hosting the ...
TYR Sport Signs 12X Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte

January 26, 2017

TYR Sport is proud to announce the signing of 12X Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte to its roster of sponsored athletes. As a truly iconic figure in the world of sports, Ryan h...
Sixth Anti-Doping Annual Report Released

January 26, 2017

This is the sixth year rugby’s anti-doping program has released the findings of its activity in England. TESTING The intelligence-led testing programme comprised of 1,00...
Madrid Needs to 'Close Wound' Before Next Olympic Bid

January 26, 2017

This story has been translated from its original Spanish version. Click here to read the original. (ATR) Marisol Casado says past Olympic bidding failures in Madrid, Spain ...
Chandigarh, India to Host First Ever International Hockey Federation Hockey Stars Awards

January 26, 2017

--Awards ceremony takes place on 23 February 2017 --2016 FIH Player, Goalkeeper, Rising Star, Coach and Umpire Award winners will be announced --Exclusive fans competition l...
Jordan Initiates Strategy for Tokyo 2020 -- NOCs News

January 24, 2017

(ATR) The Jordan Olympic Committee have issued a four year strategy for sport for the next Olympic cycle.  Ahmad Abughaush of Jordan celebrates his gold medal in the Taekwond...
CAS Media Release - Appeal of the Belarus Canoe Association is upheld by the CAS

January 23, 2017

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the arbitration procedure between the Belarus Canoe Association (BCA) & senior men’s canoe and kayak team m...
