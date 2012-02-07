|
Rio de Janeiro 2016
January 28, 2017
(ATR) TYR Sport is the first company to endorse Ryan Lochte after his Rio 2016 shenanigans.
Ryan Lochte at the Rio Olympics (Getty Images)
Lochte, along with three other ...
January 27, 2017
(ATR) Tangible legacy from the Rio 2016 Paralympics is coming in March, in Sao Paulo.
The Sao Paulo center in use (Getty Images)
The Brazilian Paralympic Center will host ...
January 27, 2017
The AIBA Special Investigation Committee (SIC), consisting of experts from its Refereeing and Judging (R&J), Technical and Rules, as well as Disciplinary Commissions, has conc...
January 26, 2017
(ATR) Marisol Casado dice que los fracasos de la licitación Olímpica en Madrid, España podrían contaminar el futuro Olímpico de la ciudad.
Presidente del ITU y miembro del ...
January 26, 2017
(ATR) Power has been cut off to the Maracanã stadium, a consequence of the months-long standoff leaving the stadium without an operator.
Maracana has gone from hosting the ...
January 26, 2017
TYR Sport is proud to announce the signing of 12X Olympic Medalist Ryan Lochte to its roster of sponsored athletes.
As a truly iconic figure in the world of sports, Ryan h...
January 26, 2017
This is the sixth year rugby’s anti-doping program has released the findings of its activity in England.
TESTING
The intelligence-led testing programme comprised of 1,00...
January 26, 2017
This story has been translated from its original Spanish version. Click here to read the original.
(ATR) Marisol Casado says past Olympic bidding failures in Madrid, Spain ...
January 26, 2017
--Awards ceremony takes place on 23 February 2017
--2016 FIH Player, Goalkeeper, Rising Star, Coach and Umpire Award winners will be announced
--Exclusive fans competition l...
January 24, 2017
(ATR) The Jordan Olympic Committee have issued a four year strategy for sport for the next Olympic cycle.
Ahmad Abughaush of Jordan celebrates his gold medal in the Taekwond...
January 23, 2017
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the arbitration procedure between the Belarus Canoe Association (BCA) & senior men’s canoe and kayak team m...